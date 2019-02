INVEST Selangor Bhd (Invest Selangor) recently hosted a Chinese New Year open house for the public at Dataran Petaling Jaya.

It was a night to remember with a string of cultural performances, a traditional lunar new year feast and ang pow packets for the children who attended the event with their parents.

The event began with six lion dance performers welcoming the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, Tengku Permaisuri Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin and the Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

The cultural performances began as soon as the royal guests took their seats in a large open-air tent decorated with red lanterns.

Also present were Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari and state senior executive councillor Datuk Teng Chang Khim.

In his speech, Teng spoke of the state’s tremendous economic development, adding that Selangor is a prime destination for investment, with several multinational companies establishing production plants in the state.

“More and more companies have chosen Selangor to be their regional distribution centre in the Asia Pacific region. These are some of our proud achievements. I strongly believe that we will keep it up to ensure that Selangor always stays ahead,” said Teng.