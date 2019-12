THERE is truly no better time of the year than Christmas, and there is truly no better place to enjoy the holiday season than at the iconic Berjaya Times Square Kuala Lumpur.

Welcoming shoppers from all walks of life with its “A Christmas Glitter” theme, Berjaya Times Square Kuala Lumpur will be hosting Malaysia’s biggest, brightest and most celebrated Christmas celebration from now until Dec 26.

Shoppers can look forward to the mesmerising trail of hanging giant baubles and illuminating lights in the Ground Floor Central of Berjaya Times Square Kuala Lumpur. Visitors are guaranteed to be dazzled by the picturesque classic Christmas ground attractions that feature enormous, different-sized red and silver baubles that will be floating in the air at the entrance.

Spectacular weekend activities have been lined up by Berjaya Times Square in line with the yuletide spirit such as Santa Claus meet and greet, Christmas musical performances and dance performances. These can be experienced by any shopper’s walkabout during the period of “A Christmas Glitter”, along with workshops geared towards the creative arts and craft of children.

To make everyone’s visit to the mall equal parts captivating, memorable and tempting, Berjaya Times Square Kuala Lumpur has specially prepared an exclusive Christmas gift for all shoppers.

From now until Dec 26, shoppers that spend a minimum amount of RM350, with no more than four (4) receipts in the same day, can redeem a Berjaya Times Square Limited Edition Ambient Christmas night lamp. It comes in two remarkable collectible designs.

However, this festive season is not all about shopping and eating, as Christmas is also a celebration known for the act of giving.

In this spirit and like many times in the past, Berjaya Times Square Kuala Lumpur welcomed children from the Persatuan Kebajikan Kanak-Kanak Angels Kuala Lumpur for fun activities in the indoor theme park on Dec 10.

More than that, the children aged between three to 21 years old also took home household appliances courtesy of Berjaya Times Square Kuala Lumpur.

For more information, follow @BerjayaTimesSquareKL on either Facebook or Instagram, or visit ww.berjayatimessquarekl.com