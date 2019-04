THE Khind Starfish Foundation (KSF) is calling on undergraduates who are passionate about community work to apply for a grant from the foundation to fulfill their dreams of making a positive difference through grassroots projects.

Under KSF’s “Projects for Happiness” initiative, the foundation is calling on Malaysian undergraduates to submit their application for the grant from now until June 15, 2019.

The objective of the programme is to encourage students to take the initiative to assist socio-economically challenged communities and to foster innovation and entrepreneurship among young undergraduates.

Successful applicants will have the opportunity to design, manage and execute creative grassroots projects aimed at promoting happiness, which at the same time addresses the root cause of poverty and education for the poor.

There are six areas that the foundation focuses on, helping underprivileged communities, promotion of arts and culture, education, environmental protection, animal welfare and racial harmony.

Each project selected will receive a maximum of RM10,000 from KSF to help them kick-start their projects. The amount received depends on the significance of their project. Students can download the application form from www.khindstarfishfoundation.org.my.

KSF chairman Cheng Ping Keat thanked the Ministry of Higher Education for throwing their support behind the initiative.

“We hope that we are able to integrate resources and exert greater power so that ‘Projects for Happiness’ will benefit more people and disadvantaged families to create a better tomorrow,” he said.

While the director of Academic Development, Management Division, Ministry of Education, Prof. Madya Dr Wan Zuhainis said Projects for Happiness is the perfect platform for students to unleash their creative potential.

From 2014 to 2018, more than 40 tertiary education institutions have participated in the initiative, with the successful implementation of 98 social welfare projects in both peninsular Malaysia and east Malaysia.