A hearty indulgence

IT’S Ramadan season which also means sumptuous buffet dinners are back again for iftars.

Tropicana Golf & Country Resort has brought its legendary Santapan 29 Malam Buffet dinner back by popular demand with a huge buka puasa spread of over 250 dishes, serving local delicacies and international cuisine made fresh on the spot by 20 live cooking stations.

The pandemic may have left a void among many buffet fans but the feast for this year promises diners a pleasant ‘kampung style’ experience while sticking to social distancing measure, thanks to the clubhouse’s new normal-friendly concepts.

From hearty Malaysian comfort food to spicy Thai delights, there is just about anything for everyone.

The Santapan 29 Malam Buffet dinner is available from April 13 to May 12, 2021 at The Palm Coffee House in the main wing of the Tropicana Golf & Country Resort.