THE annual tradition of the season of giving has returned once more to Berjaya Times Square Hotel this Christmas with the Gift of Knowledge corporate social responsibility event which was co-sponsored by Times Bookstore, Ty Malaysia, AiFM, The Giving Bank, and Orient Snow.

This tradition that merges the spirit of love, giving, sharing and celebration comes together with a resplendent Christmas indulgence for a total of 50 children from three orphanages: Trinity, Rumah Hope, and Assunta.

The Gift of Knowledge campaign promotes the value and merit of knowledge, wisdom and education with the ‘Book Wish List’ which will be hung on the Christmas tree at participating Times Bookstore outlets in the Klang Valley for guests to purchase books for the children.

The sponsors also played their part by transforming the Manhattan Ballroom into a magical winter paradise for the event on Dec 11, complete with books sponsored by Times Bookstore.

During the event, the children were entertained by Ashley Yemurai (winner of the 4th edition of Pertandingan Nyanyian Lagu-Lagu Melayu Antarabangsa) and other entertainers. Other activities included a quiz session, TV Fashion Show, Xmas gift presentation and cake-cutting ceremony.

Berjaya Times Square Hotel general manager Hugo Gerritsen said: “Christmas is an opportunity for us to provide a powerful, empowering experience for the children through our Gift of Knowledge CSR event. This particular event serves as a platform for us to expand our resources for a charitable cause, while also serving as a way for us to give back to the community and share our love and care with them.”