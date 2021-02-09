A magnificent celebration of Spring

This Lunar New Year, Beijing’s Summer Palace serves as an imperial backdrop for the Chinese New Year decorations at 1 Utama to offer enlightened serenity and good fortune for shoppers.

Once the regal retreat of royals, several iconic structures and gardens from the Summer Palace have been recreated at the mall’s concourse LG Oval. Each complex has been part rebuilt to capture different symbolic meanings, painted in auspicious red and decorated with gold lanterns.

A Mystical Moon Gate with Bamboo is featured at its second concourse Centre Court.