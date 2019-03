THE Malaysian Women Marathon 2019 (MWM 2019), the only endorsed women’s marathon in Southeast Asia, returned for the seventh year on March 3. The event was held in conjunction with “International Women’s Day” celebrated around the globe on March 8.

Quite the favourite running event by female (and many male) runners; the MWM 2019 organised by Tourism Selangor, was held at Padang Timur in Petaling Jaya and attracted over 7,000 women participants.

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari and his wife Masdiana Muhamad were present to lend their full support, in which Masdiana even took part in the 5KM Fun Run.

Amirudin said MWM 2019 will help to promote Selangor as a favoured travel destination. A huge advantage of this mega city is its easy accessibility said the mentri besar who added that sporting events such as the MWM helps to bring positive impact towards the state’s economy.

“With the participation of both local and international runners partaking in MWM2019, this will bolster the administration’s exertion in advancing the “Peduli Sihat” crusade, which centres on sustaining a sound way of life for a brighter future,” said Amirudin.

To commemorate the MWM 2019 theme, an art piece “Ode to Women” or “Wanita” by Malaysian artists Habsah Abang Saufi, was chosen to represent the nation’s unity in supporting women empowerment.

“We recreated her painting onto our event T-shirt,” said Tourism Selangor’s Noorul Ashikin Mohd Din, who felt the dedication was wonderful. She said it is suitable for a women’s event such as the marathon.

“We hope that this theme will reiterate our stand on an issue that we are proud to be associated with - gender equality,” she added.

This year, MWM collaborated with Swarovski Malaysia to create a symbolic medal, decorated with precious stones from Swarovski. The “rules” were also a little different this year, allowing participants who, along the run route, felt they could not complete the 42.195KM full marathon, to opt to finish the race at 30km instead. Runners who could not meet the cut-off time could also run the shorter route.

A women’s expo, cultural dance and stage performances, plus many more activities were held two days before the main event, in the name of women empowerment.