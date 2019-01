CANADIAN celebrity chef David Rocco recently conducted a culinary demonstration for students of Berjaya University College (Berjaya UC) and curated an exclusive sit down dinner featuring dishes from his Dolce Vita travel series.

Rocco who was invited in conjuction with Berjaya UC’s 10th Anniversary Celebration, introduced the students to Italian style cooking. He prepared beet risotto using beet root juice reduction, garnished with Parmigiano cheese and finished with olive oil.

While preparing the dish, Rocco stressed the importance of the best quality ingredients when it comes to Italian cuisine. Laughter echoed through the room as he sprinkled a generous amount of Parmigiano cheese into the risotto, and advised the students that if any Italian dish does not seem completely right, one must add more Parmigiano, describing this particular type of cheese as “the Western version of MSG.”

Rocco enthralled the students with narratives of his background, experiences and road to stardom. Much to the amusement of the students, he suggested that if they want to be famous, they should take up a degree in acting.

He also noted that despite his exhaustion from travelling, the “energy and excitement” of the students gave him the “lift that he needed” to conduct the sharing session with them.

That evening, invited guests were given the opportunity to sample Chef Rocco’s dishes in an exclusive sit-down dinner, consisting of a decadent four-course meal. The menu comprised of traditional tomato panzanella salad, carpaccio di manzo with whipped truffle ricotta, beet risotto and lamb ragout pasta al Forno Dolce, and coffee panna cota with almond biscotti.

The meal was prepared meticulously by students and Chef Lecturers from the Faculty of Culinary Arts under the watchful eye of Rocco, and served by students from the School of Hospitality.

Mae Ho, Executive Director and CEO of BERJAYA Higher Education Sdn Bhd said that Rocco’s presence at the event would help kickstart the 10th anniversary celebrations.

Rocco added that the event was not about him, but celebrating the students of Berjaya UC.

“There are so many elements unknown to the diner and I would like to congratulate the real stars of the evening. I get the glamour and get to mingle with the guests this evening but the students took it upon themselves to execute the dinner and they did a fantastic job and I’m really proud of them.

“It is not easy to do a risotto for 50 people and its one of the biggest challenges encountered. The young and talented students are the future of the culinary arts industry here in Malaysia,” he said.