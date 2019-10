HEINEKEN Malaysia Bhd clinched three awards at the Putra Brand Awards 2019 for the tenth consecutive year. Heineken won Platinum, while Tiger Beer and Guinness both won Gold.

Launched in 2010, this prestigious award recognises brand-building excellence across various platforms, measured by consumer preference. This year, the Putra Brand Awards introduced for the first time its highest-ranking Platinum Award. Heineken was awarded with the Platinum Award for its exceptional position among Malaysian consumers as the beer brand of choice.

This year’s wins have brought Heineken Malaysia’s total awards won at the Putra Brand Awards to 30 since 2010. Heineken, Tiger Beer, and Guinness have all been honoured on the “Hall of Fame” – another new feature of the Putra Brand Awards 2019 – to celebrate the prestigious brands, which have won this award for ten years in a row.

“Our wins at this year’s Putra Brand Awards demonstrate our strong efforts in engaging with our consumers through innovative commercial and marketing campaigns. We are committed to not only delivering quality and innovative brands, but also providing our consumers with exceptional experiences. We want to thank them for showing their great support for Heineken, Tiger Beer, and Guinness among the preferred brands in Malaysia,” said Heineken Malaysia managing director Roland Bala.

Heineken Malaysia’s marketing director Pablo Chabot said the company seeks to exceed consumers’ rising expectations with exciting brand experiences. “Brands need to evolve with time, not just addressing consumer needs today, but also anticipating what they will need tomorrow. Innovation is key, and we are pleased that Heineken, Tiger Beer, and Guinness are doing exactly that, taking changing consumer preferences into account and ensuring our brands stay relevant.”

Amongst Heineken’s winning campaigns this year include the “Unmissable” UEFA Champions League campaign, which launched the Limited-Edition Heineken Trophy Bottles & Cans nationwide. The campaign also introduced a special appearance of UEFA Champions League legend, Andrea Pirlo, in its feature video.

Tiger Beer welcomed the year with its “Uncage New Beginnings” campaign for Chinese New Year. Tiger Beer also continues to encourage Malaysians to ‘Uncage’ themselves through the Tiger ROAR Project, a new platform that celebrates emerging raw Malaysian talents.

Last month, Tiger Beer welcomed to its iconic portfolio of brands Tiger Crystal, an ultra-refreshing, easy-to-drink pure lager. Over six thousand people attended Tiger Crystal’s launch at “Kuala Lumpur’s coolest bar” – a specially-constructed cold room with a sub-zero temperature – at The Square in Publika Mall.

Popular stout brand Guinness celebrated St. Patrick’s day in March at a two-day festival filled with amazing performances by local artistes, prizes, games, and cold, creamy Guinness Draught. This year, consumers also got in on the action with the touring Guinness Perfect Pour truck. Guinness also collaborated with The Beer Factory to create a special Guinness-infused black snow skin mooncake, just in time for consumers to enjoy with their family and friends for the Mid-Autumn Festival.