TOURISM Selangor aims to promote its cultural and heritage tourism segment to foreign tourists by participating in the Internationale Tourismus-Borse Berlin (ITB2019), the world’s biggest tourism trade fair which promotes hotels, tourist boards, tour operators, system providers, airlines, car rental companies and other related tourism services.

Chairman of the Standing Committees for Cultural Tourism, Malay Tradition and Heritage of Selangor Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari said in 2018, the state recorded more than 3.25 million international tourists arrivals with 242,000 of this number from European countries.

“We believe via ITB Berlin which has the capacity to attract tourists, the target of 7.7 million tourists visiting Selangor in 2019 can be accomplished,” he said.

With airlines from Europe now offering more than 45 flights with 7,000 seats a week to Malaysia. This advantage will contribute towards a higher number of tourists arrivals in the state.

General Manager of Tourism Selangor Noorul Ashikin Mohd Din said as Malaysia is partner country for this year’s ITB, the agency will maximise its efforts to promote tourism hotspots via collaboration with ITB Berlin News, TTG Asia and others.

She said Tourism Selangor is also actively promoting tourism destinations in Selangor internationally with the support and collaboration from its preferred agent, Kowamas Holidays which focuses on promoting Selangor to the European market.

The Malaysian delegates consisting of presidents’ from the Sepang, Kuala Selangor, Kuala Langat and Hulu Selangor local municipal council were present at ITB2019 to provide insights of the districts around Selangor.

A special cultural performance by the Mah Meri Tribe in Carey Island, Selangor was also showcased during the officiation ceremony of ITB2019.