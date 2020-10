LEADING health and beauty retailer, Watsons is returning with its breast cancer awareness campaign by going the extra mile with Watsons Xtra OKtober campaign. This campaign will see members and customers enjoy “Xtra savings, Xtra protection, Xtra care” from Watsons throughout the month until Oct 26.

Launching the campaign via online streaming through its Facebook page, there was a talk show concept featuring distinguished guests including Watsons Malaysia Managing Director Caryn Loh Breast Cancer Welfare Association (BCWA) Malaysia President Ranjit Kaur, Gleaneagles Kuala Lumpur Breast and Endocrine Specialist Dr Harjit Kaur, and Jenn Chia from So I’M JENN, the influencer face for the campaign.

“Watsons has always been at the forefront of giving our members and customers the extra mileage. And for this month, we present Xtra OKtober in conjunction with breast cancer awareness month where we give away extra savings for everyone while keeping abreast with the cause with a dedicated awareness film featuring Malaysia’s social media content creator So I’M JENN,” said Caryn.

“We are glad to also collaborate with Breast Cancer Welfare Association for the third year running where we raise funds for clinical research and activities by the Association through the purchase of products from our participating brands”.

Xtra OKtober “Xtra savings” offers purchase with purchase deals up to 50% for all and extra savings offered with RM10 brand vouchers from participating brands. In keeping with the awareness month, Watsons is also offering the limited-edition Good Vibes Tote Bag for RM8 when purchasing any participating brand products in October. For every purchase of these participating brands, part of the proceeds will be donated to BCWA.

The participating brands include Bio-Essence, Biore, Blackmores, Cetaphil, Dettol, Dove, Empro, Flavettes, Herbal Essences, Johnson & Johnson, Loreal, Maybelline, Moist Diane, Detoxlim, Natural By Watsons, Nivea, Nutox, Olay, Oral B, Pantene, Pink by Pure Beauty, Pure Beauty, Rimmel, Safi and Wardah.

“This is our third time collaborating with Watsons and we are excited with the approach presented by Watsons to stir awareness through the producing of the film to its customers. I hope it reaches out to the younger generations who are in dire need to be aware of early steps of detection and prevention,” said Ranjit.

During Xtra OKtober, Watsons members can stand a chance to get up to 100,000,000 worth of points back. To do so, Watsons members need to spend a minimum of RM50 and above in a single receipt and they will get back a maximum of 1,000 points (worth RM5) back when shopping at Watsons stores nationwide or Online.

Members can also enjoy extra health and wellness offers during October at selected participating merchants by flashing the Watsons card.

“Look out for our Online Xtra Sale from 5 until 11 October held in conjunction with 10.10 sale where we offer up to 75% discounts on some items and many more deals. All this extra mileage, we cater to the needs of our customers and members even during this trying times of recovering from a pandemic,” Caryn added.

The Xtra OKtober campaign has also been stirring heads with a film featuring Malaysia’s social media content creator So I’m Jenn, which can be viewed at https://youtu.be/gAjoNXlgFRM

“I find this project very meaningful and different, especially seeing my characters “Aunty Siow” and “Michelle Siow” in a different setting. My goal in creating content has always to try something different. So when I got this unique brief for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, I was ‘Xtra’ excited to say yes to write and produce this video that aims to strike a balance of keeping it light-hearted while being very serious about our message which is to remind Malaysians to do monthly breast self-exam” said Jenn.