SINCE the launch of Alcosm Pte Ltd’s 75% alcohol concentration wet wipes on March 31, over 20,000 packs were sold in five days.

The first brand to introduce this particular wet wipe product to the Malaysian market, Singapore-based Alcosm delivered an additional 500,000 packs to more than 1,500 convenience stores, supermarkets and pharmacies in the country through its distributors on April 22.

Alcosm Pte Ltd co-founder and managing director Tai Zi Kang said: “In early March, when Covid-19 cases peaked in Malaysia and Southeast Asia, my team and I took quick action in setting up the company, and started distributing the product to the market in order to provide a more convenient and safe way to disinfect.”

During the outbreak in Malaysia, Alcosm noticed that numerous disinfection products appeared overnight, promising efficiency in eliminating the virus.

“Some products are even marketed with 90% alcohol content, creating the perception that the higher the alcohol level, the more efficient the disinfectant would be. The World Health Organisation’s (WHO) recommended alcohol content is 70-75%, as alcohol evaporates fast, and disinfectant with an alcohol content higher than 75% may not be efficient in destroying the virus,” Tai explained.

Alcosm’s stringent protocols in manufacturing the wet wipes to WHO’s standards has led to a surge in market demand for the brand’s product.

“Based on how many wipes were sold in China, we estimate that the 500,000 packs will be fully consumed by the market within three to six months. Meanwhile, we’re delivering two million packs to the global market over the next three months”.

China’s journey in controlling the outbreak has been a good reference for Alcosm, showing the company a change in consumer behaviour on matters relating to hygiene and wellness.

The company further expects the demand for disinfecting wipes to increase between 200% and 500% for at least the next six months.

Leveraging on digital marketing and e-commerce platforms to effectively market and deliver their products, Tai said Alcosm will continue to pursue this strategy as they believe that until a new vaccine is available, there would still be a chance of the disease resurging post-MCO.

“Besides the digital push, we have also committed to donate 25,000 packs worth RM550,000 of 75% alcohol disinfectant wipes to local hospitals and frontlines through the Ministry of Health,” he said.

“Malaysia and Singapore are the major markets where Alcosm’s 75% alcohol disinfectant wipes will be distributed, as I am based in both countries.

“As developed and more mature markets would probably have more demand for 75% alcohol wipes, we are planning to enter markets in the United States, Australia, Europe and other countries in Southeast Asia from now to July.”