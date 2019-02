OVER 130,000 Malaysians and international holiday makers visited Resorts World Genting on the first day of Chinese New Year, making it a multiracial celebration.

On all corners of the resort, guests were seen milling around taking pictures, eating or just simply having an amazing time.

The resort had anticipated high tourist arrivals with the recent opening of its indoor theme park and in addition a string of activities and performances were planned to give cheer to visitors in conjunction with the welcoming of the lunar new year.

Executive Vice President of Leisure & Hospitality at Resorts World Genting Datuk Edward Holloway said there was a lot of excitement at the resort with the lion dance stunt shows, Pikachu & friends performances and Choy San Yeh & Fairies appearances.

“Today we have a bigger area to welcome our customers and we are very pleased to have received over 130,000 visitors in a day,” he said.

At the Village Market, Choy San Yeh and the Fairies made their debut by greeting and taking pictures with customers. Also, at the same venue, Allie the Elephant and Tabby the Tiger from SkyTropolis also made a special appearance. Family members queued to go on stage to take pictures with these Highland Heroes of Genting but it was worth the wait.

The other favourite hang out area was the Time Square. It was packed with hundreds if not thousands of customers especially during the show time of SkySymphony and Pikachu & friends.