A mutually beneficial collaboration

SUNWAY Theme Parks (STP) and Sunway University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which will see the two entities collaborate in developing tertiary education opportunities in Malaysia.

The MoU will see the development of educational programmes between STP and Sunway University through a series of specially designed projects which will include hosted speaker series of lectures at Sunway University by multi-disciplinary representatives from STP.

The venture will also see the creation of study trips by students of Sunway University to both STP’s theme parks and collaborative projects to spearhead and promote the sharing of ideas, for students who are preparing for future careers in the entertainment, leisure, hospitality, tourism and other related industries.

Through internship opportunities, the collaboration will also provide students of Sunway University with tangible opportunities to experiment with and realise their ideas in a fully-functioning real-world setting.

STP’s senior general manager Calvin Ho said the MoU marks a significant milestone between the two strategic partners who already share a simbiotic relationship.

“This MoU demonstrates the commitment of STP, through Sunway Lagoon and Sunway Lost World of Tambun towards furthering educational and academic opportunities in Malaysia,” he said.

Earlier this year, Sunway Lagoon had a first-phase design collaboration with Sunway University’s School of Arts and Design with the objective of nurturing innovation among young students. The students worked closely with the theme park’s retail team and developed “The Amazing Sunway City” creative merchandise - a collection comprising of seven product designs to promote the destination, which is currently available at Sunway Lagoon’s retail outlets.

Ho added that the Performing Arts and Drama Students from Sunway University are also recruited on an annual basis for Sunway Lagoon’s Nights of Fright event, where the students undergo an extensive 40-hour “Scare Actors” training programme.

“Unlike a Broadway performance where members of the audience sit back and enjoy the show, the scare actors here have a 360-stage with a moving crowd and this requires great interactive skills,” he said.

Ho represented Sunway Theme Parks at the signing ceremony, which was held at Sunway University’s campus, on April 26, 2019, while senior executive director of the Sunway Education Group Dr. Elizabeth Lee, represented Sunway University at the ceremony.

“It is always exciting to see organisations such as STP, through their highly established and world-renowned theme parks, work with us towards the effective furtherance of the academic experience of students at Sunway University. Today’s MoU signing is yet another natural step in the right direction, of which I am confident that the sum will be greater than the parts,” she said.