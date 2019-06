IT was a fun get together for 120 lucky Watsons members and their friends who enjoyed a Raya dinner and celebration with Watsons ambassador Ayda Jebat,

They also had an opportunity to take part in on-stage activities with the actress and singer and received Watsons goodies.

The event was part of the Watsons Switch.Save.Win “Meet and Greet with Ayda Jebat” contest that ran from May 13 to Jun 12, 2019.

“We are thrilled that Ayda Jebat is part of our Watsons family for this year. She also took time off from her busy schedule to meet her fans who are also Watsons ELITE members. One of the many benefits of being a member is that you get invited to attend Watsons exclusive events and launches in a year,” said Watsons Malaysia managing director Caryn Loh.

All that the participants had to do for the contest was to be a Watsons member that spends RM50 on Watsons brand products in a single receipt to be eligible for one entry, or two entries with a purchase of RM50 of at least one of the participating Watsons brands (Nutrabliss by Watsons, Collagen by Watsons, Hair System by Watsons, Naturals by Watsons, Target Pro by Watsons).

While Watsons Elite members had the advantage of submitting five entries with a purchase of RM50 worth of Watsons brand products.

The contest was only open exclusively to Watsons members.

“It was a pleasure to have met the loyal shoppers of Watsons whom are also my fans in a fun and festive setting. I truly enjoyed the time spent with them and hope they were entertained with my Raya songs”, said Ayda Jebat at the event.

Also present at the event were Watsons Malaysia customer director Danny Hoh and Watsons Malaysia trading head Foo Hwei Jiek.

“Watsons brand products offers great quality and value, and is well received by our customers since the brand’s introduction to the market. This year, we decided to combine the festivities of Hari Raya and give a special treat to our shoppers who are also Ayda Jebat fans in the Switch And Save contest campaign.” said Hoh.