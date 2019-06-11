A pathway to higher education

ONE of the few, if not only private college in Malaysia that has incorporated both Character Formation and Service Learning in its curriculum for various programme of studies, Methodist College Kuala Lumpur (MCKL) uses both supplementary subjects to further the advancement of its students in a way that not many other institutions of higher learning do.

Promoting an awareness of the needs of communities, Service Learning essentially helps to shape and develop a students’ values and belief systems to facilitate an increased sense of personal efficacy. This is executed through the undertaking of community projects and voluntary services by students.

Where Service Leaning is extrinsic in nature, Character Formation is intrinsic, delivered as a unique course that challenges students to reflect on their view of life and their values, along with what it means to be a human being and be a part of a community.

Contemporary issues are openly discussed, and students are guided to apply critical thinking and problem-solving skills in addressing the issues and challenges raised.

The MCKL alumni has a long track record of being accepted into prestigious universities with scholarship offers. Furthermore, they have credited their active involvement in extra-curricular activities and the Service Learning and Character Formation subjects for giving them an edge in gaining university admission and winning scholarships.

This year MCKL has begun collaboration with German Educare to provide a more direct and smoother pathway for undergraduate studies at universities and technical institutes in Germany. This is made possible through the studies of the German language and the provision of application, placement and relocation services to Germany.

In addition, the University Placement Unit provides university admission and placement services to its pre-university students. Over the years it has built up a track record in counselling and assisting students in gaining admission to top universities in the UK, US, Canada, Germany, Ireland, Australia, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore and other countries.

MCKL offers Pre-university programmes, Cambridge A Level and Australian Matriculation (AUSMAT); Diploma programmes in Early Childhood Education and Social Work; the American Degree Transfer Program (ADTP) and the CAT & ACCA professional accounting courses.