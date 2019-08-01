A prestigious win for ANSA Hotel Kuala Lumpur

HOSTING the Hotel Awards 2019 ceremony at The Grounds, Kuala Lumpur on July 11, 2019, Traveloka Malaysia announced a total of 28 winners from its hotel partners in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Pahang and Negeri Sembilan.

The nominees were segmented into three different tiers:

> Prestige: 4 to 5 stars hotels (Exclusive hotels with a beyond-expectations stay)

> Premium: 3 stars hotels (Comfortable hotels with the best stay experience)

> Value: 1 to 2 stars hotels (High-quality hotels with value-for-money experiences)

Selected and evaluated based on the compilation of positive reviews by guests and feeback on Traveloka from 2018, the winners in the three tiers were identified based on four awards categories; Exceptional Guest Experience, Best Guest Experience in Cleanliness, Best Guest Experience in Service and Best Guest Experience in Food.

Awarded by Traveloka Hotel Awards 2019 with Best Guest Experience in Service Prestige was ANSA Hotel Kuala Lumpur, with the other hotels winning the same accolade being Simms Boutique Hotel and Easy Hotel Kuala Lumpur Sentral.

ANSA Hotel Kuala Lumpur Revenue director Wilson Lim and ANSA Hotel Kuala Lumpur Hotel Manager Siew Peng Low collected the award on behalf of their hotel.