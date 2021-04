Be a guest and celebrate Ramadan in style on an island getaway at The Taaras Beach & Spa Resort in Redang this year. A specially-designed room package ‘A Ramadan Retreat’ offers exclusive accommodation with ‘Sahur’ and ‘Iftar’ included.

Starting from RM3,970 nett per package of two persons, travellers can enjoy two nights’ accommodation with daily ‘Sahur’ or breakfast, a Welcome Hygiene Pack, Ramadan turndown amenities, daily ‘Iftar’, one-hour recreational activity daily (applicable for Turtle Discovery Snorkeling. Experience or non-motorised activities only), exclusive merchandise and a complimentary return shuttle (Redang Jetty<->Resort) will be provided with purchase of The Taaras sea transfer.

Available for bookings until May 10, ‘A Ramadan Retreat‘ stay period commences from April 13 to May 12.

Jojo Flight, managed by Berjaya Hotels & Resorts and operated by Berjaya Air will certainly provide a hassle-free travelling experience by greatly reducing the travelling time to Redang Island from an average of four hours to an approximately one-hour flight duration.

Moreover, guests will get to enjoy privileges including access and refreshment at SkyLounge by Naza located at level 1 of Subang Airport, with 15kg check-in luggage and 7kg hand luggage allowance per person, availability of excess luggage storage, express boarding and refreshment on board.

For more information visit https://www.thetaaras.com/