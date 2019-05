IN the spirit of Ramadan, RTM, Cosway and Berjaya Times Square Hotel, Kuala Lumpur, hosted

100 orphans and children from the Spastic Children’s Association of Selangor and the Federal Territory, pre-school children from Sekolah Kebangsaan Pandan Indah Kuala Lumpur and new converts (mualaf) from the Hidayah Centre Foundation to a sumptuous iftar spread on May 14, 2019.

The event also marks the first time Berjaya Times Square Hotel, Kuala Lumpur, RTM and Cosway have teamed up to work hand-in-hand for a good cause.

The guests of honour at the event included RTM’s deputy board director of broadcasting (strategic) Abdul Muis Shefii, general manager of Berjaya Times Square Hotel Alan Mak and Cosway CEO Dr Alice Lee.

In his speech, Mak spoke of the importance of reaching out to the less fortunate.

“The foundation of Berjaya Times Square Hotel, Kuala Lumpur is based on caring and sharing; we believe in spreading love, reaching out and supporting the less fortunate, especially during festive seasons. This is our second time partnering with RTM and we hope we can create many more wonderful and memorable events such as this,” he said.

Guests at the event were spoilt for choice with the delicious spread of traditional favourites

like Rendang Ayam, Satay, Udang Sambal Petai and Ayam Salai Masak Lemak which was prepared by award-winning Sous Chef Yusoff Abdul Hamid and his team.

Apart from the distribution of duit raya and goodie bags, the event will also be part of the recording for the “Sesuci Lebaran” radio programme that will be broadcasted on NASIONALfm on the day of Hari Raya in June.

Those who wish to listen to the programme, can tune in to 95.3MHz and 88.5MHz in the Klang Valley, ASTRO 869, Mytv 701, live stream via MyKlik and RTM’s mobile applications.