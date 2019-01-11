A rewarding shopping experience at Watsons stores with Boost

THE increasingly hectic lifestyle of the new generation of Malaysian consumers is making going cashless far more attractive, especially now that Boost, Malaysia’s homegrown e-wallet, has just made it easier to shop without cash at Watsons.

This long-awaited collaboration is aimed at contributing towards Malaysia’s aspirations of becoming a cashless society while offering convenience at its best.

“Boost has seen over five times growth in users since a year ago. The adoption rate is very encouraging and today we have over 3.5 million users in Malaysia who have chosen to go cashless with our e-wallet,” said Mohd Khairil Abdullah, Chief Executive Officer of Axiata Digital Services, parent company to Boost.

“At the same time, we also continue to partner with other strong brands like Watsons to bring more convenience and a richer customer experience for users who are increasingly embracing a digital lifestyle. Today, we have over 60,000 online and offline merchant touchpoints nationwide where customers can use their Boost e-wallets,” he added.

Caryn Loh, Managing Director of Watsons Malaysia said the retailer is extremely excited to be partnering up with Boost to provide customers with the ease of walking into any of its outlets without having to worry about having physical cash when paying.

“Furthermore, Boost is also an available payment option when shopping at Watsons online store too,” said Loh.

She said being the largest health and beauty retailer in Malaysia and Asia, Watsons is constantly aiming to be a step ahead in order to enhance customer experience both in-store and online.”

Alongside officiating this partnership, Boost and Watsons also jointly announced huge loyalty point rewards for customers during the upcoming Chinese New Year period. From Jan 15 to March 4, customers who shop with Boost at Watsons outlets and online store will earn extra 8x Watsons points.

This reward comes on top of Boost’s signature Shake cashback reward that customers enjoy every time they pay with their e-wallet.

Boost is a lifestyle application that offers its users various services, from buying prepaid top ups and digital vouchers that can also be gifted, to free cash transfers and also a unique split-bills feature that allows users to “Go Dutch”.

In addition, Boost users get to pay their utility bills and street parking within Kuala Lumpur and users are also able to get rewards with instant cashback via Boost’s signature “Shake” reward feature.

Boost has also successfully established a strong presence in Malaysia at favourite hot spots such as pasar malams, food trucks, major F&B outlets, cinemas and even online shopping platforms.