A safer shopping environment

KK Super Mart has doubled its efforts to improve the safety of our customers and employees to a more dynamic level. Synonymous with being a 24-hour convenience chain store, KK SUPER MART has put in the effort to assist the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) in order to curb the crime rates in Malaysia.

The Facial Recognition System through Close Circuit Television (CCTV) Launching Event located at KK SUPER MART Desa Petaling was officiated by Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Seri Hj. Mazlan Lazim on Aug 10.

The grand launching event was attended by many honorable guests, namely Kuala Lumpur Deputy Police Chief Datuk Yong Lei Choo, Malaysia Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) Senior Vice Chairman Tan Sri Dato' Seri Lee Lam Thye and Penasihat RELA Kehormat & Bersekutu Wilayah Persekutuan Datuk Seri Michael Chong Ten Soo.

KK SUPER MART's latest initiative to launch the Facial Recognition System in their outlets have received compliments from the PDRM. An allocation of RM800,000 was required to complete the installation of the Facial Recognition System at the first 100 outlets.

Furthermore, the installation of the new system will be installed in stages at all KK SUPER MART outlets throughout Malaysia.

“KK SUPER MART outlets are mostly located in residential areas, major cities and tourist areas. Therefore, we take this initiative to provide a safer environment for our customers and employees ", said KK Group Founder and Executive Chairman Datuk Seri Dr KK Chai.

The installation of the Facial Recognition technology has begun two months ago, and it is now 95% completed for the first phase. The unique features of this technology is capable of portraying the image of our customers with 90-95% accuracy as well as identifying the gender, age, emotions and detecting the customer traffic in our outlets.

Datuk Seri Dr KK Chai also explained that the Facial Recognition technology is also able to assist the police to efficiently search for suspects if there are any crime cases that occur in the outlet.

"The criminal records will be kept in the system’s back end and if criminals were to enter KK Super Mart outlet the system will track their movements and our team will immediately alert the police".

In addition, KK Super Mart outlets that are mostly close to schools, tuition centers and kindergartens will be an advantage for parents to feel safe for their children.