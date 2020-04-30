A sample of exemplary goodness in a time of need

IN a meaningful gesture showcasing its brand commitment of being Always There For You, 7-Eleven Malaysia, the number one standalone convenience store chain in the country, along with its partner, Lucence, a precision oncology company, donated 2,000 SAFER-Sample™ kits, saliva sample collection kits for coronavirus detection, worth more than RM260,000, to the Ministry of Health Malaysia in support of the country’s efforts in combating the current COVID-19 outbreak.

The kit is an important part of scaling diagnostic testing, which is crucial in the process of accurately identifying infected patients who can then be isolated or treated to break the chain of transmission of Covid-19.

Saliva testing with supervised collection is more accurate, less invasive, safer for healthcare personnel and preserves precious PPE for use for direct patient care. Furthermore, SAFER-Sample™ enables samples to be stored and transported from the community to the laboratory without the need for chilling, for up to a week at room temperature.

7-Eleven Malaysia CEO Colin Harvey said, “As a leading brand for corporate social responsibility, this latest contribution is one of many initiatives we have carried out before and during the movement control order through our Community Care platform to provide support and alleviate the burden faced by the less-fortunate as well as the front-liners in the battle against Covid-19.”

“Let us all take a moment to recognise the heroic efforts of all front-liners as we continue to support and do our part in efforts to address this pandemic, and whilst we applaud our government’s proactive measures in keeping the public safe, it is imperative that the private sector play an active role supporting and collaborating with the government to overcome this pandemic,” he concluded.

Dr Tan Min-Han, Founder, CEO and Medical Director of Lucence added, “We are grateful to play a role in this contribution to the Ministry of Health Malaysia in collaboration with 7-Eleven. Less painful, safer and more accessible mass testing will be key to ending this pandemic.”

Though the number of new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia has been declining, 7-Eleven and Lucence urge everyone to continue heeding the advisory of practicing social distancing, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and avoid going out of the home unless necessary. Maintaining our discipline will help keep our loved ones and the community safe.

