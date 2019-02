IN its quest to empower more Malaysians to kick-start their e-commerce journey, Shopee University is collaborating with FPX, the official online payment partner for Shopee, by launching online tutorials for sellers.

FPX, operated by Payments Network Malaysia Sdn Bhd (PayNet), is Malaysia’s preferred online payment solution that allows customers to pay for their eCommerce purchases using funds in their current, savings and credit card accounts at 29 banks in Malaysia. For Shopee sellers, FPX payments is instant, fast and secure.

Similar to the workshops, the online tutorials will feature topics on how to get started on Shopee, FPX step-by-step guide on making payments simple and effortless for online transactions, ways to optimise the functions in Shopee, maximising online marketing, how to fulfill and deliver orders through Shopee third-party logistics partners and more.

All these efforts are to aid local entrepreneurs to succeed in an increasingly mobile-centric environment. They are conducted by industry experts armed with skills and insights relevant to both beginners and experienced online sellers.

The Shopee University online tutorials will be available on the Shopee website from Feb 20 onwards, under the Seller Centre page; one video will be uploaded every week. There are 10 videos in total.

“FPX is privileged to be the preferred payment partner of Shopee. FPX provides the most cost effective and efficient means of collecting payments online. We are pleased to partner with Shopee to bring the convenience of FPX to both merchants and customers.” said Payments Network Malaysia Sdn Bhd’s group chief operating officer Tay Gim Soon.

Shopee Malaysia’s head of operations Esten Mok said through Shopee University, the online shopping platform guides

sellers, provides insight on the latest industry trends, and strives to create a safe community for both shoppers and sellers.

“Together with FPX, we have made it accessible for existing and potential sellers to start selling effectively through upskilling using the online tutorials. Initiatives like these are in line with our brand’s long-term strategy to empower more Malaysians to capitalise on the booming e-commerce trend and drive the spirit of entrepreneurship.