SUNWAY University’s Business School (SUBS) and the Sunway University Marketing Society recently organised two exhibitions to showcase digital and social marketing plans developed by their students

Both the Social Marketing Expo and the Digital Marketing Exhibition 4.0 themed “Transforming Digital Business and Impacting Social Change” was held to provide students with an opportunity to develop their own digital marketplace to prepare them for employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.

The “Social Marketing Expo” was designed to provide students with a platform to create and showcase social and sustainable marketing practices in businesses with an emphasis on supporting marginalised communities.

The programmes created by the students seeks to support the HIV community, single mothers, the homeless, orphans, refugees, the Orang Asli community and children with learning disabilities.

Associate Professor Dr. Derek Ong Lai Teik said both the exhibitions provided the students with an excellent opportunity to prepare themselves for the real world.

“Social marketing programmes for marginalised communities are plenty but only a few are sustainable and creates a real impact. Overall, I really wanted my students to learn something, start something, do something and leave a legacy behind that will go way beyond graduation,” he said.

He added that E-Commerce students will have to come up with a business plan and translate the plan into an online platform.

“They have to come up with a digital marketing concept and decide on the products they want to sell, analyse advantages and disadvantages of using the platform and create a sustainable online business plan.

“This allows students to put into practice all the theories they have learned and they will also get to deal with ‘real’ world problems and pick up soft skills such as negotiation, how to set proper pricing, and preparing a contingency plan. For the students, it is a journey of learning how to run an online business,” he said.

A total of 25 teams, comprising final year students from the Business Management, Business Studies, Entrepreneurship, International Business, Global Supply Chain Management, and Marketing programmes took part in the exhibition.

Team Tikiano comprising of final year marketing students Dennis Chin Chee Hean, Jessie Lian Jue Xin, Lim Jo En, Melody Lee Yong Xin and Ng Yu Xin created a social marketing plan to raise public understanding on the plight of single mothers.

“We were really able to use our marketing skills and knowledge to create a sustainable impact on society. Specifically for single mothers in the B40 category,” said Chin, who is the group leader.

While team Puka Puka focused on creating a social marketing plan to raise awareness on single mothers, who have HIV, with the objective of increasing their opportunities for employment.

Team Dabu on the other hand, pitched the idea of selling straws made from rice and tapioca.

“We hope that our idea can benefit those who are unable to use metal, bamboo and paper straws. At the same time, we strongly believe that our products will help to save the environment,” said Nicholas Ngu Kek Hong.