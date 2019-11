THE 4th International Film Festival and Awards Macao (IFFAM), which celebrates the extraordinary contributions of filmmakers to the Asian film world will be held from Dec 5 to 10.

Famed Hong Kong director Peter Chan will come on board as Jury President while actress Carina Lau and Suho from popular Korean boy band EXO will serve as “Talent Ambassadors”.

The three “Festival Ambassadors” for this year are Korean director Kim Yong-Hwa who directed the film series “Along with the Gods”, Indian film director, actor, producer and TV program host Karan Johar and Chinese independent film director, Wang Xiaoshuai.

About 50 feature and short films from the East and West will be shown throughout the duration of the competition while the ten entries in the International Competition includes Bellbird, Bombay Rose, Buoyancy, Family Members, Give Me Liberty, Goldie, Homecoming, Lynn + Lucy, Two of Us and Two/One.

At the event, IFFAM will present a special section titled “20th Anniversary Macao Special Presentations”, to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region.

Selected Macao films will be screened to showcase its outstanding film productions on the international stage, the diverse dynamic of the cultural and creative industries in Macao and as a tribute to the city’s film industry professionals.

The Film Festival will feature a new competition “Shorts” this year, joining universities from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao to accept short film entries created by their students. Ten entries will be selected for screening during the 4th IFFAM and the best short film will be chosen.