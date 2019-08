DAIKIN Malaysia (DAMA) has inked a memorandum of agreement (MOA) and memorandum of understanding (MOU) in an effort to uplift the installation skill level of those in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning industry under the Air-Conditioner Certified Technician (ACCT) programme.

The MOA was signed by DAMA Group COO Ooi Cheng Suan with the Human Resources Ministry’s Manpower Department director-general Sutekno Ahmad Belon, and the MOU was signed by Ooi, Sutekno and Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF) CEO Elanjelian Venugopal. The signing ceremonies were witnessed by Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran on Aug 9.

Through the program, Daikin and the Manpower Department will jointly provide air conditioning installation training courses in both theory and practical aspects to installers around Malaysia.

These installers will go through a three-day course at the training centres set up at ADTEC and ILP throughout Malaysia before being certified as skilful and reliable installers, which is the program’s main objective.

To further encourage installers to participate in the beneficial program, Daikin and HRDF will be subsidising the initial RM900 fee to an affordable RM190 registration fee instead.

“At Daikin, we not only believe in investing to build state of the art facilities but we also believe in investing in human capital. Our philosophy of ‘People-Centered Management’ focuses on the cumulative growth of people as the foundation of the company’s growth,” said Ooi.

“We continuously strive to uplift the knowledge and skills of the air-conditioning market through initiatives such as the Daikin Academy, which has successfully provided and conducted valuable training as well as creating an environment of knowledge sharing. We believe that this enables us to provide the top quality of service that satisfies the high expectations of consumers.”

The event also saw the launch of HRDF’s SME Skills Scheme by Kulasegaran, as an initiative by HRDF to support SMEs towards increasing their productivity and business growth.