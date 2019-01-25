A spring themed Lunar New Year at MyTOWN

INSPIRED by the energy, beauty and the colours of spring, MyTOWN Shopping Centre will be swept up in a “Rhythm of Spring” this Chinese New Year from Jan 18 to Feb 19.

The mall will play host to cultural performances and exciting activities for the whole family. For shoppers eager to get a headstart with their Chinese New Year preparations, there are a vast array of festive treats to choose from.

Located on the ground floor’s Central Town, a garden forms the core area of the campaign and it is a sight to behold. The scenic spring blossoms provides picture perfect opportunities for those that stroll along it’s circular setting, with fluttering butterflies and lush flowers setting the scene for photographic mementos that can be taken with family and friends.

In conjunction with the Chinese New Year, young girls between the age of five to ten years old can take part in the Miss Little Peony Competition, where they can demonstrate their talent and stand a chance to win up to RM3,000,000 worth of prizes.

For shoppers seeking to prepare for the festivities and holidays, head to MyTOWN for festive hampers, homemade pastries, fashion apparel and accessories, and home decorative items.

Furthermore, shoppers can double down on the shopping spree by participating in the “Blossoming Treasures” redemption campaign to bring home these fantastic gifts, with terms and conditions:

> One Good Fortune Red Packet with a minimum spend of RM88 in a single receipt

> One Prosperous Pouch with a minimum spend of RM128 in two combined receipts

> One Imperial Cutlery Set with a minimum spend of RM388 in three combined receipts

For more information, visit www.mytownkl.com.my/en/happenings/rhythm-of-spring