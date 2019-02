TAKAFUL Malaysia and Checkup Asia Sdn Bhd have signed a strategic alliance to promote wellness, a healthy lifestyle and digital technology assisted advice and service as well as insurance solutions for the Employee Benefits (“EB”) customers of Takaful Malaysia.

Checkup Asia Sdn Bhd also launched a Doctor-Assisted Connected Health Platform, ‘OurCheckup’ that provides a complete digitally-assisted healthcare management for customers to adopt a healthy lifestyle and manage the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Checkup Asia is the medtech arm of iHEAL Heart Group, a group of companies with a mission to help individuals live better and longer lives. Its flagship medical centre, iHEAL Medical Centre, focuses on heart and heart related specialties with an aim to promote, restore and maintain heart health.

As part of the strategic alliance, iHEAL will extend the new OurCheckup platform to Takaful Malaysia’s EB customers via Asia’s first doctor-assisted connected health service owned by iHEAL. Both parties will continue to work closely in exploring other health and wellness platforms and insurance solutions to better manage the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Group CEO of Takaful Malaysia Datuk Seri Mohamed Hassan Kamil said the strategic alliance represents an important milestone in providing customers with personalised healthcare services and excellent customer experience.

“Our focus now is to promote wellness and healthy living amongst our customers as we want them to take charge and be accountable for their own health. Hence, we are introducing this healthcare platform and its tool that can be downloaded in the form of a mobile application to provide our customers with an immediate access to their automated health data collection for monitoring and follow-up purposes with just a few clicks,” he said at the recent signing ceremony.

Group Managing Director of iHEAL Heart Group Dr. David Khoo Sin Keat, said modern technology was used as a tool in rendering advanced healthcare services with an aim to improve the quality of care, promote patient engagement, increase doctor productivity and reduce unnecessary hospitalisations.

“As a one-stop medical centre for heart and heart related illnesses, our business is about providing customers with a platform and tools to measure and preserve heart health, including a unique feature that allows them to access their 10-year risk of cardiovascular disease,” he said.