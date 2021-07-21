A sweet treat for the vaccinated

7-ELEVEN and Wall’s are supporting the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme by rewarding those who have been vaccinated a refreshing cool Asian treat!

Starting Jul 18 until while stocks last, those who have completed their first or second dose of vaccine will be entitled to a free stick of Wall’s Asian Delight if they are a My7E™ member.

The Wall’s Asian Delight comes in many exciting flavours including Taro, Coconut, Corn, Sweet Potato and Sea Coconut. 50,000 sticks of Wall’s Asian Delight will be given away nationwide.

For those who have been vaccinated, download 7-Eleven’s loyalty app, My7E™ on the Google Playstore or Appstore, and visit your nearest 7-Eleven store to redeem a sweet treat in three simple steps.

So don’t wait, download the My7E App now to redeem the Wall’s treat and other amazing in-app deals and exclusive member rewards.

