TO commemorate World Down Syndrome Day on March 21, 7-Eleven Malaysia and NGOHub Asia organised a tele-match at Persatuan Penjagaan Kanak-Kanak Cacat Klang (PPKKCK).

The home was founded in 1991 by N. Morgun who has a brother with special needs. The then 19-year-old established the home with his own savings. The centre now houses 84 multiracial special children diagnosed with down syndrome, cerebral palsy, autism, muscular dystrophy, and many other disabilities.

The children had a fun time at the tele-match which consisted of various activities designed to help with their motor skills, teach them self-grooming skills and encourage teamwork.

In the spirit of “Everyone is a Winner”, each participant was awarded with a gold medal and goodie bag containing toys, snacks and a beverage. The children were also treated to a delicious tea time spread after the event.

Morgun who cares for the children with the assistance of physiotherapists and caretakers, thanked 7-Eleven Malaysia and NGOHub Asia for their efforts in bringing joy to the kids and raising awareness on children with special needs.

He said the public are always welcome to volunteer and organise activities for the kids to enhance and boost their morale.

“We wanted to make everyone feel like a winner, which is why we rewarded each participant with a medal and goodie bag. Seeing the smile etched on their faces makes our efforts worthwhile,” said 7-Eleven Malaysia general manager of Marketing, Ronan Lee.

Every year, PPKKCK organises a charity bazaar selling various pre-loved items, handicrafts, children’s books, food and clothes. Interested supporters may visit them on May 1, 2019 at 4, Kampung Raja Uda, Lorong Bunga Raya, 42000, Pelabuhan Klang, Selangor or contact 012-3915893.