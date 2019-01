THIS Lunar New Year, Sunway Putra Mall is collaborating with The Selangor and Kuala Lumpur Teochew Association for “A Teochew Heritage Celebration” to promote and preserve the Teochew culture and customs among the younger generation.

The décor is inspired by the Teochew region’s most recognisable landmark, the Guangji Bridge, which is one of the famous ancient bridges in China that spans over the Han River in Chaozhou of Guangdong Province.

The Main Concourse is grandly decorated with ancient architecture and floating wooden boats that resembles the surrounding of Guanji Bridge. There is an arch at the entrance, followed by three floating wooden boats lined up all the way to the traditional bridge pavilion that is perfect for a photo opportunity. Shoppers can take a stroll at the courtyard and breathe in the joy of spring.

There is also a Teochew house with intricate decorations and carvings that acts as a platform to showcase more than seven designs of “Teochew Lanterns” and “Red Head Junk”. A complimentary photobooth area is also available throughout the period where visitors can dress up in Opera costumes and take as many pictures as they wish. Also, spot Lunar New Year elements such as lanterns and couplets at the Main Concourse.

As part of the Lunar New Year celebration, the mall is running a photo contest called #WeAreGaGiNang, where participants will stand a chance to WIN a 6D/5N trip for two to Chaouzou, China worth up to RM10,000!

Contest period starts from Jan 5 to Feb 19, 2019. Check out the details on their official website.

Sunway Putra Mall has attractive redemptions spread across two-tiers to be offered to shoppers. By spending RM200 (RM100 for HSBC Credit Cardholders) in 3 receipts, shoppers can redeem a set of All Seasons Prosperity Ang Pow and for those who spend RM350 (RM250 for HSBC Credit Cardholders) in three receipts, they can redeem a Teapot set.

The mall has also lined-up several performances and activities during the festive season. One can expect to be thrilled by the spectacular Lion Dance and Fish Lantern Dance as it prances and leaps to the heart-thumping beat of Chinese drums.

Lucky members of the public may even get to meet the God of Prosperity during the walkabout and receive shopping vouchers. Kids can unleash their creativity by joining free Arts & Crafts workshops such Puppet Making, Fan Painting, Paper Cutting and more.

To add to the festive atmosphere, Sunway Putra Mall will be organising a Calligraphy Competition on Jan 12 and Singing Competition on Jan 26 for the public to participate and win amazing prizes.

Spruce up your home this Lunar New Year with fresh and colourful blooms from Petals2U at the Main Concourse. Do not miss out on the Festive Bazaar happening from Jan 10 to Feb 3 at the East Wing to get your New Year essentials such as chic and trendy cheongsam, accessories, pineapple tarts, home décor and more.

Get into the spirit of the celebration by doing your shopping at H&M, Monki, Bonia, Nichii, ALDO, Uniqlo, Kitschen, Esprit, and shop for your beauty fix at MAC and even Swarovski! Apart from that, there are great deals and irresistible offers mall wide.

The Lunar New Year is also a festive season that brings families and loved ones together. Why not, plan your reunion dinner with the festive offerings available at Sunway Putra Mall such as Dolly Dim Sum, Simple Life, Rakuzen, Mei Shi Zhuang, I:Don, and Go Noodle among others.