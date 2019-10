DISTED College recently celebrated its A-level graduates with 24 top achievers who did exceptionally well.

They are Lau Hui En who obtained 4As+ and has gone on to pursue a medical degree at the University of Hong Kong, Chia Fa Ting who obtained 1A+ and 2As and Kok Shin Yan who obtained 3A+1A. Chia is currently studying at the Limerick Institute of Technology while Kok is pursuing further studies in Computer Engineering at the University of Sheffield.

Other noteworthy mentions are Jesse Eythan Savarimuthu and Tang Tze Ying who both obtained 4As.

DISTED College has over 32 years of experience in educating school leavers. It is also one of the earliest institutes of higher learning to offer the Cambridge A-Level programme for school leavers.

Many of DISTED’s graduates have gained admission into Imperial College London, the National University of Singapore, University of Sydney, University of Hong Kong, Limerick Institute of Technology, Newcastle University, Yale University, Royal College of Surgeons (Ireland) and the University of Sheffield.

The college has two heritage properties – the Yeap Chor Ee (YCE) Heritage Campus situated at Macalister Road and the DISTED School of Hospitality & Culinary Arts located on China Street Ghaut.