IT was a rare treat for Citi credit and debit cardholders as well as Genting Rewards Card members who enjoyed huge discounts and attractive prizes during a three-day weekend fiesta at Resorts World Genting.

Held from March 22 to 24, 2019, the ‘Citi Rewards You’ Weekend Fiesta offered card holders exciting promotions such as the Citi RM8 Early Bird Sale, the Citi Special Flash Sale, while VIP members enjoyed a barista experience at Cafés Richard and a wine tasting event at the Genting International Convention Centre.

The fiesta kicked off with the launch on March 22, 2019 which was attended by Elaine Fan, Citi Malaysia consumer business manager and Lee Thiam Kit, head of Business Operations and Strategies, Resorts World Genting. Also present were Zuliana Tann, Citi Malaysia head of corporate banking and Clarence Tan, vice president of Loyalty and Acquisition, Resorts World Genting.

“Citi has always had a long-standing relationship of over 25 years with the Genting Group. This is the first time that we are partnering with Resorts World Genting to bring an event of this scale to both Citi customers and Genting Rewards card members,” said Fan.

She added that this first ever strategic collaboration between Citi and Resorts World Genting showcased the resort’s extensive offerings for Citi card members.

While Lee said over four million Genting Rewards Card members would benefit from the exciting deals during the weekend fiesta.

A wide range of products and services in various categories with more than 50 brands such as Pandora, Dyson, Samsung and Harvey Norman were up for grabs during the sale.

Children who tagged along with their parents were entertained by the resort’s popular mascots - Tabby the Tiger and Allie the Elephant, The children were also thrilled with the balloon and popcorn giveaways throughout the three-day event.

For those who missed the fiesta, fret not, as the good news continues with

up to 28% discounts until June 30, 2019 at selected F&B outlets and hotels at Resorts World Genting.