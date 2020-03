ON March 20, Women of the Future Programme, a respected UK-based platform dedicated to unlocking a culture of kindness and collaboration among leaders, announced its inaugural Top 25 Leading Lights in Kindness & Leadership Southeast Asia region awards.

Mazuin Zin, the managing director of Edelman Malaysia was adjudged as one of the 25 corporate leaders in the region who is driving leadership through kindness. This regional recognition comes on the back of the global applause Mazuin received as the winner of the prestigious 2018 FT HERoes Top 100 Women leaders worldwide.

Speaking on this recognition, Mazuin Zin shared, “Thanks to my parents, I grew up believing kindness has a boomerang effect. This recognition is a reaffirmation of the core value system both I as an individual and Edelman believes in. It is truly a humbling experience, but more than me, it is our team who deserves this applause.”

In a world where businesses celebrate leaders for driving profits and productivity, the Kindness & Leadership awards aims to showcase the importance of kindness in leadership. In this time of upheaval and uncertainty, the importance of strong leadership to provide stability and assurance is more critical than it has ever been.

The awards were judged by seasoned senior corporate leadership from Blackrock Real Assets; Singaporean People's Action Party Member of Parliament; New Zealand High Commissioner to Singapore, and Dole packaged foods.