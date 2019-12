ADIDAS recently held a grand opening of its first-ever Brand Centre at Sunway Pyramid, with a spectacular opening ceremony involving executives from adidas and its landlord, partners, brand creators, and members from the media to celebrate a significant milestone in adidas’ planned expansion in the Southeast Asia market.

“The all-new Brand Centre is adidas’ largest store in Malaysia to-date, showcasing the latest retail concept and innovations from adidas, as well as our commitment as the no. 1 global sports brand, to be the best sports company in the world to provide Malaysian consumers with the best products, best experiences and best services,” said adidas Malaysia country manager Philip Ho.

“As the prime shopping mall serving the communities from Bandar Sunway, Subang, Petaling Jaya and Shah Alam, Sunway Pyramid also has the vibrancy of the youth from the surrounding universities and schools, and we intend to inspire the city further with our brand’s unique strength and creativity,” added Ho.