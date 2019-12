Cruise ships have come a long way since its inception and today, modern-day ships provide comfort and luxury to people of all ages, gender and ethnicity. What stands out most are the on-board amenities, from an array of dining options to indulgent spas. Whether a traveller is looking for an activity-filled schedule or lazy lounges on the sun deck, it has become the standard for cruises to have something for everybody.

At the helm of innovative cruise lines is Royal Caribbean International (RCI). With 50 years of experience and twenty-six ships in its fleet, RCI knows how to show people a great time.

Among its brightest stars is the Quantum of the Seas. Returning to sail from Singapore, the cruise ship is a veritable giant of the ocean. Measuring at nearly 350m in length, this behemoth is able to accommodate 4905 guests and is fitted with 16 elevators.

Fun and entertainment for all

Quantum of the Seas’ main objective is to ensure maximum joy for all her passengers. For the energetic traveller, a turn at FlowRider should not be missed. The popular simulator conveys the sensations of surfing high-speed waters – but within a safe environment. If this isn’t enough to rev the engine, there is also rock-climbing and a jogging track that loops around the ship.

Pools of various depths and sizes are accessible for frolicking children or Royal Tots. If swimming isn’t their cup of tea, there are also tons of activities to be found in the Seaplex, including Bumper Cars, Game Arcades and Laser Tags. While the kids play, parents can relax in the Solarium or go on a shopping spree at the Royal Esplanade.

The excitement doesn’t stop at sunset. From catching a show at the Royal Theatre to line dancing in the Music Hall, there is no limit to evening activities. An Outdoor Movie on the open dock will undoubtedly be a fresh approach to watching movies.

Smorgasbord of food and drinks

Quantum of the Seas has a myriad of complimentary dining options. Comfortable shoes – and trousers! – are a must when dining at Windjammer Marketplace: the buffet options are endless and diverse, with recipes from all over the globe. For sit-down meals, four dining venues are available at selected times and each table is attended by its own attentive waiter. Want to have dinner on your own time? The “My Time Dining” lets guests play on the decks a little longer without having to chase the dinner gong. Furthermore, coffee, snacks, and finger foods are always served at Café Promenade, which is open 24 hours a day to satisfy late-night cravings.

Auspicious dailing dates and destinations

If you wish to start 2020 with a “WOW” factor, why not usher in the Lunar Year on board Quantum of the Seas? Start CNY early by embarking from glitzy Singapore on Jan 20 for a 4-night cruise. Or continue the Family Reunion and take the trip commencing on Jan 28, which will see you circumnavigating the ocean from Singapore to Phuket.

For many travellers, the old saying is, “It’s not the destination but the journey that matters.” For Quantum of the Seas’ guests, however, they’re both the same. Imagine scratching off every item on your travel wish list with a simple elevator ride from your well-appointed stateroom. Or getting to spend an afternoon in electrifying cities like Singapore and Penang before being whisked away to the next exotic location. If you only have one chance to travel in 2020, let a journey on Quantum of the Seas be it.