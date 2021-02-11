Affordable, ‘huat’ coverage

Great Eastern Life Malaysia and Shopee have launched EasyProtect, a one-week micro-insurance plan with a coverage of up to RM45,000.

Available on Shopee app at only RM2.50, the plan comes with guaranteed acceptance, with no questions asked.

In conjunction with Chinese New Year, every 8th customer that successfully activates their EasyProtect coverage online will be in the running to win exclusive prizes.

During the campaign period from Feb 8 to 18, a total of 88 lucky customers will be rewarded.

EasyProtect is open to all Malaysians or permanent residents aged between 18 to 69 years old. Those interested are encouraged to contact GreatAssist@greateasternlife.com

For more information, visit Shopee or download the Shopee app and search “Great Eastern Life Malaysia” to access the Shopee store.

Then click on the “EasyProtect” product and follow the 3 simple steps to activate the plan.