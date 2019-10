AIA Bhd has launched A-Plus MedCare rider, a first-of-its-kind solution which provides customers with exclusive access to Personal Medical Case Management (PMCM) service during some of the most challenging times of their lives.

With this service, AIA customers who have been diagnosed with a serious or complex condition will be supported by a dedicated 24/7 case team which will provide guidance and support throughout their entire medical journey from diagnosis, treatment, monitoring progress, and recovery.

Through A-Plus MedCare, AIA customers will gain access to a holistic medical assessment, re-evaluation of their condition, referral for additional diagnostic testing – where needed, ongoing multi-disciplinary consultations with renowned medical experts from around the globe, full care coordination, ongoing guidance and emotional support provided by a dedicated case management team which will support them every step of the way.

Additionally, in the event that overseas medical treatment is recommended due to a lack of local expertise in relevant fields, A-Plus MedCare will reimburse the cost of return flight tickets for the customer and one companion up to a combined limit of RM10,000 per lifetime.

AIA Bhd CEO Ben Ng said with advances in medical treatments and technology, customers expect and deserve personalised, high-quality medical care.

“The introduction of A-Plus MedCare is an incredibly important opportunity for AIA to bring the best possible experience to our customers, at a time when they need us most. The PMCM service is another demonstration of our commitment to go beyond the traditional insurance business model by becoming an integral part of our customers’ life journey and we’re excited to be the first to offer such a benefit in Malaysia.”

All customers who purchase AIA’s flexible investment-linked plans A-LifeLink 2 and A-LifeJoy 2 and AIA PUBLIC Takaful’s A-LifeLink-i, A-LifeJoy-i and A-Life Fleksi will be able to add this rider to their policy/certificate.

This benefit will also be available to AIA Employee Benefits corporate clients through Group MedCare.

“From the introduction of AIA Vitality in 2016 which helps our customers understand and manage their health, to our suite of products that provide financial protection and support during treatment and recovery, we are continuously evolving to become an integral part of our customers’ healthcare journey,” said AIA Bhd Chief Marketing Officer Heng Zee Wang.

The new PMCM service is provided exclusively by Medix, a company that specialises in quality global medical management services. This has come off the back of AIA Group’s recent strategic partnership with Medix in a number of markets including Malaysia, in its bid to deliver a differentiated proposition that optimises care and improves medical outcomes for AIA’s customers across the Asia-Pacific region.

Medix’ PMCM service serves as a bridge between the patient and medical world, alleviating the stress and pressure that customers and their families face when dealing with serious medical problems and ensuring access and implementation of quality care.

“We are very proud to launch our service in Malaysia. Through this partnership, we hope to make a genuine difference by providing personalised medical care, empowering patients with the knowledge and tools they deserve to make educated decisions and offer active coverage in the daily lives of each AIA customer. Most importantly, we aim to contribute to the overall care experience available in Malaysia,” said Medix president and CEO Sigal Atzmon.