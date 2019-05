DO you find it hard to fall asleep at night? Do you wake up feeling sleepy or tired? If yes, then most likely you are part of the national statistic which states that nine in 10 Malaysians (89%), suffer from one or more sleep problems.

Based on findings from “Malaysia’s Healthiest Workplace”, a survey by AIA Vitality, 54.4 percent of Malaysian employees sleep less than seven hours a night with 11 percent claiming to have poor sleep followed by two percent having very poor sleep.

Recognising that Malaysians are a sleep-deprived lot, AIA Bhd has launched a sleep tracking benefit via its AIA Vitality programme that rewards members for sleeping longer.

AIA Bhd CEO Anusha Thavarajah, said the company is continuously shaping and playing its role as a health influencing mobiliser with AIA Vitality, its unique, science backed health programme that encourages and incentivises healthy choices.

“I am happy to see how far AIA Vitality has progressed since we launched the programme three years ago. We started off by rewarding our members for taking steps to exercise more, and later gave them benefits for practising healthy eating. And now, we want to reward them for incorporating sufficient rest into their lives,” she said at the media launch of the sleep tracking benefit on April 30, 2019.

The new sleep tracking benefit rewards members with 10 AIA Vitality points per day (annual cap of 2,000 points per membership year) if they achieve a minimum of 420 minutes or seven hours of accumulated sleep within a 24-hour period.

The hours can be tracked by syncing the AIA Vitality mobile application to a fitness tracking device such as Fitbit, Garmin and Misfit. The device records the amount of sleep a person gets by accumulating their sleeping hours, beginning from 12.00 noon to 12.00 noon the following day.

AIA’s chief marketing officer Heng Zee Wang, said the sleep tracking benefit is the easiest way for members to earn points and receive better rewards.

“To date, we have more than 100,000 active AIA Vitality members. We aspire to grow the number and reach out to more Malaysians by providing a platform that motivates and enables them to make little changes and healthier choices every day,” he said.

Launched in 2016, AIA Vitality provides its members with the knowledge, tools and motivation to bring about long-term positive behavioural changes to lead a healthier life. It uses the principles of behavioural science to promote healthy habits, rewarding members with meaningful benefits and discounts for taking sustainable steps, however small, to improve their health and wellbeing.

AIA Vitality is integrated together with AIA’s suite of insurance products and takaful solutions where customers are given an option to participate in the programme for a membership fee of RM10 per month.