While social distancing has become the new norm for many, a community whose livelihood depends on the sense of touch has been significantly affected by this unprecedented situation despite Malaysia entering the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) phase.

7-Eleven Malaysia recently carried out its latest corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative in collaboration with its start-up, NGOHub by reaching out to the visually impaired communities that have been adversely affected following movement restriction measures implemented by the government due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by these less fortunate communities, 7-Eleven Malaysia arranged for the distribution of essential food items to Persatuan Orang-Orang Cacat Penglihatan Islam Malaysia (PERTIS) and other selected charitable organisations of the blind that are located in the most affected areas to help ease their burden during this challenging period.

“Due to the social distancing rule brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is with no surprise that people with disabilities are the most hard-hit communities as many of them have hardly earned a living. To alleviate their burden, we have decided to provide support and assistance in terms of essential groceries and food supplies to those in urgent need of assistance,” said 7-Eleven Malaysia Marketing General Manager Ronan Lee.

“At 7-Eleven, we are committed to assisting the community we served in through various activities and campaigns. Driven by our CSR initiatives to contribute to the well-being of society, we believe it is important to get on the ground during this challenging period and ensure that these less fortunate communities are not neglected. We hope that this timely contribution will help to ease the burden of the less fortunate,” Lee added.

PERTIS Operations Manager Zamzuri Ghani explained that their membership has reached 2,100 people, and most are facing repercussions due to the current social distancing requirements. The abrupt loss of income has affected their daily lives, such as the masseurs, buskers and petty traders who were hit the hardest.

“They are in dire need of support and we are grateful for the assistance we received from members of the public to help ease their burden in trying times like these,” Zamzuri added.

Established in 1996 with branches in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Kedah, PERTIS’ main objective is to provide people with impairment a chance to learn Braille code in the hopes that it would open the door to literacy, intellectual freedom and equal opportunity.

To contribute to PERTIS, call 03-4021 2631 or visit www.pertis.com.my