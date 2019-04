IN preparation for the festive period, AirAsia is adding 437 extra flights this Hari Raya for the period between May 30 and June 16, 2019.

The additional flights are from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore, Kuching, Sibu, Miri, Sandakan, Tawau, Alor Setar, Kota Baru, Langkawi, Terengganu and Johor Baru to Kuching, Miri, Sibu, Tawau and Alor Setar.

AirAsia Malaysia CEO Riad Asmat said as the people’s airline, AirAsia wants to play its part in reuniting family and friends this Hari Raya.

“To cope with the expected surge in demand during the festive period, we are adding these extra flights, amounting to an additional 78,000 seats, so, everyone can ‘balik raya’.

“And there’s more to come as our teams work hard to secure more flights. We would also like to thank the authorities for their support in making this additional frequencies possible,” said Riad.

The additional flights are now available for sale on airasia.com and the AirAsia mobile app.