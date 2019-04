AN online scam is being circulated through email with the subject “AirAsia Big Loyalty Bonus”, and AirAsia is warning the public not to engage with it.

Caution needs to be exercised upon receiving emails that might be too good to be true, and the airline is urging members of the public to always refer to AirAsia’s official website and social media channels for verification.

In a statement released to the media, AirAsia said the company will not hesitate in taking legal action against individuals or groups that organise illegal schemes by abusing their brand or any of its subsidiaries.

The airline added that it will also not be held liable for any claims arising from these false schemes.

Those who wish to alert AirAsia on suspected scams involving the airline can get in touch with the company through their official communication channels as listed:

- Facebook: www.facebook.com/airasia

- Twitter: www.twitter.com/airasia

- AirAsia Support Page: support.airasia.com