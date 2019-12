AIRASIA is introducing SNAP, a new name for flight + hotel packages on airasia.com offering the lowest guaranteed package prices as part of its continued commitment to transform airasia.com into Asia Pacific’s leading travel and lifestyle platform.

Book return flights with 3 days, 2 nights hotel stays from as low as RM149* from Kuala Lumpur to Langkawi, RM189* to Surat Thani, RM289* to Krabi, RM419* to Bali, RM1,039* to Maldives and many more.

AirAsia regional commercial head Amanda Woo (pix) said: “SNAP, our flight + hotel packages offer even more value and convenience compared to booking a flight and hotel separately. As we expand our lifestyle offerings on airasia.com, we also wish to keep travel affordable for our guests by providing more exciting bundle options. SNAP will allow our guests to plan their holidays hassle-free and with the best flight + hotel rates on airasia.com. For those who are still considering a year-end holiday or a getaway in early 2020, this is a perfect opportunity to book from a wide array of great packages.”

SNAP promotional fares are available on airasia.com from now until Dec 15, and travel between Dec 11 and Feb 28, 2020.

*Prices quoted on promotional materials are on a per person with twin sharing basis and include all-in return flight fares and a 3 days, 2 nights stay which may vary by date and availability. Additional restrictions such as minimum stay, blackout dates, room availability and advance purchase may apply.

Refer airasiago.com for terms and conditions.