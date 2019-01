AIRASIA is set to fly to the biggest city in Vietnam’s Mekong Delta, Can Tho, with four times weekly direct flights from Kuala Lumpur starting April 8, 2019.

The new unique route from Kuala Lumpur is the first scheduled international service to operate to the fourth biggest city in Vietnam.

AirAsia Malaysia CEO Riad Asmat said as the largest foreign airline group by capacity in Vietnam, AirAsia is the first international airline flying directly into Can Tho from Malaysia.

“We foresee the new route not only contributing to the socio-economic development of the city, but providing new opportunities for the people in Mekong Delta to connect with Asean and beyond through our wide network,” said Riad.

Besides Can Tho, AirAsia Malaysia connects guests to Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Hanoi, Nha Trang and Phu Quoc in Vietnam with 85 one-way flights weekly.

To celebrate the new route, AirAsia is offering all-in member fares from RM36 from Jan 29 until February 10, 2019 for travel between April 8 and Oct 25, 2019, available on airasia.com or the AirAsia mobile app.

Located on the southern bank of the Hau River, Can Tho is famed for its floating markets, rice paper and pottery making villages and picturesque rural canals. Often referred to as the “Rice Bowl of Vietnam” due to its fertile soil, Can Tho is also the largest agricultural producer in the Mekong Delta.

Must-visit places include Can Tho Bridge, the longest main span cable-stayed bridge in Asean; Ninh Kieu Wharf, a popular spot to watch the sunset; Binh Thuy Ancient House, a French-style house first built in 1870 as a place of worship for the Duong Family that was restored in the early 20th century; and Cai Rang Floating Market, the city’s most popular floating market.

Foodies can savour bun rieu cua, a rich, tomato-based crab noodle soup with rice vermicelli and dumplings; com ga cam ky, steamed chicken rice; banh trang tron, rice paper strips tossed with peanuts, herbs, dried shrimp, dried beef, hard-boiled quail eggs, shredded mango and sweet-sour spicy dressing; and bap xao bo, corn stir-fried with margarine, green onions and dried shrimp.