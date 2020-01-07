AirAsia launches special flights at fixed low rates for Chinese New Year

Malaysians travelling for the upcoming Chinese New Year are in for a festive treat as AirAsia celebrates Shared Prosperity with special late night flights at fixed low fares between Peninsula and East Malaysia from Jan 21 to 31.

Fly home from Kuala Lumpur to Sibu, Bintulu and Miri, as well as from Johor Bahru to Sibu at only RM149* one-way all-in-fares and from Kuala Lumpur to Sandakan and Tawau at only RM199* one-way all-in-fares.

In addition to the late night flights at fixed low fares to six routes to East Malaysia, AirAsia also adds extra flights to 20 popular routes across Malaysia and to Singapore such as from Kuala Lumpur to Langkawi, Penang, Sibu, Tawau and Singapore, from Alor Setar to Johor Baru, from Kota Kinabalu to Kuala Lumpur, Johor Baru, Penang and Tawau, from Ipoh to Johor Baru and Singapore, from Johor Baru to Kuching, Miri, Sibu and Tawau, from Kuching to Kuala Lumpur, Sibu and Singapore, as well as from Penang to Singapore.

AirAsia Malaysia CEO Riad Asmat said, “This is all about Shared Prosperity as AirAsia has championed the commitment in line with the Government’s vision since the very beginning, not only in form but in spirit and substance. As the people’s airline, we truly value the feedback from our guests to have fixed low fares to and from East Malaysia for the upcoming Chinese New Year.

“Today, we are pleased to announce the additional late night flights with 12,960 seats at fixed low fares to selected cities in East Malaysia for the upcoming festive celebration, in addition to the 65,826 additional seats to popular routes across Malaysia and Singapore. Whether it is a family reunion or a quick gateway, we hope these additional flights will help everyone to have a memorable celebration. Happy Chinese New Year to all our guests!”

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said, “Festive season brings the opportunity for all of us to reunite with our family and friends beside strengthening our ties as Malaysians. Hence, we are pleased that AirAsia continues to support the government’s initiative to bring down fares during the festive season and increase the convenience of flying for the rakyat, especially to help the students who reside in East Malaysia. We hope everyone will take this golden opportunity to celebrate the festive season with their family and friends in their hometown.”

All Malaysian can also double up on happiness and enjoy up to 88%** off for all destinations such as from Kuala Lumpur to Penang, Langkawi, Kuantan, Lake Toba, Jakarta, Singapore, Surat Thani, Bangkok and more on airasia.com and AirAsia mobile app from Jan 6 to 12 for travel between Jan 6 to 31.

In addition, get 10% off check-in baggage when you pre-book it with your flights within Malaysia; 5% discount on hotel with promo code: DOUBLE2020; up to 50% off duty free shopping and 2020 BIG Points on ourshop.com; festive meal from RM12 such as Prosperity tomato egg and fish stew with rice and Pineapple Tarts; as well as amazing 3D2N SNAP (flight+hotel) packages from RM122.

Guests travelling during the Chinese New Year period are advised to arrive at the airport earlier to avoid congestion, and to use the web check-in and mobile check-in services for maximum convenience. Web and mobile check-in services are available from 14 days before to one hour before the scheduled time of departure.

Check-in counters close 60 minutes before the scheduled flight departure time for international flights and 45 minutes before the scheduled flight departure time for domestic flights. Meanwhile, klia2 check in counters for both international and domestic flights will close 60 minutes before the scheduled flight departure time.

For the latest AirAsia news, activities and promotions, follow AirAsia on Twitter (twitter.com/AirAsia), Facebook (facebook.com/AirAsia) and Instagram (instagram.com/AirAsia).

*Promotional fixed fares quoted are for one-way travel only inclusive of taxes and fees. Terms and conditions apply.

**Discount only applicable to base fares.