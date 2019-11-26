AirAsia marks a new era with brand new fleet

ON Nov 22, AirAsia officially welcomed the future of its single-aisle fleet with the arrival of its first AirBus A321neo aircraft, which is set to increase efficiency and provide for higher capacity.

The first of the 353 A321neos new fleet will eventually replace the existing fleet of A320 and A320neo aircraft throughout the network covering Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, India and Japan.

With 236 seats, a 27% increase in capacity compared to AirAsia’s present fleet of A320 at 180 seats and A320neo at 186 seats, the A321neo will enable AirAsia to serve strong ongoing demand across the network with significant operational efficiencies and open up opportunities to explore new destinations, with more than 10% fuel savings.

“Last year AirAsia flew over 90 million guests and now, with significantly improved operational efficiencies and 50 more seats per aircraft, AirAsia can look forward to flying even more people for less. As our cost is reduced we can pass on any savings to our guests in the form of even lower airfares” said AirAsia Group CEO Tan Sri Tony Fernandes.

AirAsia will initially operate the aircraft from its Kuala Lumpur hub to cities across Asia, with the first destinations including Kuching, Kota Kinabalu, Singapore, Bangkok and Shenzhen.

The new aircraft, with registration number 9M-VAA, was welcomed by Malaysia Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi, together with AirAsia’s senior management team in a ceremonial event at Sepang Aircraft Engineering.

Earlier this year, AirAsia converted 253 orders for the A320neo to the larger A321neo version, with a total of 353 aircrafts on order, making AirAsia one of the world’s largest customers for the A321neo.

The A321neo is a member of the best-selling Airbus A320 family that incorporates the latest technologies, such as new generation engines and Sharklets which together aim to deliver over 10% in fuel savings.

AirAsia Group currently operates a wholly Airbus Family fleet of aircraft, flying out of its hubs in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, India and Japan.