IN a bid to help support domestic economic growth, AirAsia has announced a collaboration with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs to support the government’s ‘Buy Malaysia Products’ campaign.

To increase awareness on the quality of locally made goods, AirAsia will focus on sourcing more local suppliers and products for its in-flight and cafe menus.

Locally sourced products make up about half of AirAsia’s Santan and T&CO coffee menus.

The airline supports locally manufactured items such as the Pendang Mineral Water, T&CO’s BBQ Potato Chips and Hokkien Prawn Noodles, sold exclusively on board AirAsia flights.

AirAsia will also waive listing fees for more than 550 local businesses, who are looking to expand their product offerings to AirAsia’s one-stop travel shop, airasia.com and its e-commerce marketplaces “Ourshop” and “Rokki”.

AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes and Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution announced the collaboration at AirAsia’s global headquarters, RedQ on April 18, 2019.

“As Asia’s largest low-cost carrier, AirAsia plays an integral role in supporting Asean economies, especially in Malaysia where we are one of the country’s top employers.

“We are committed to supporting local jobs and businesses and we hope that, through this campaign, we can help grow local and social enterprises and make buying decisions that promote and showcase homegrown, regional products to the world,” said Fernandes.

While Saifuddin said the collaboration with AirAsia would help to raise awareness on the quality of Malaysian products and services, and help local businesses expand their market reach.

“When a local business succeeds, the pride and joy, is shared by all Malaysians. We hope that with this collaboration, many more fruitful partnerships can be formed with other industry giants,” he said.