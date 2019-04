AIRASIA unveiled its new global careers website on Mar 29, to provide quick and easy access for potential jobseekers.

The website provides information about the recruitment process, staff testimonials, employee benefits, and a look at the airline’s award-winning culture.

Jobseekers will also be able to take a virtual tour of the airline’s iconic global headquarters, RedQ in Malaysia, and explore the many career opportunities on offer with the World’s Best Low-Cost Airline.

“Globally, AirAsia receives more than a million job applications each year, from passionate candidates looking to follow their dreams. Our new careers website will provide potential talent with the opportunity to learn more about our business and the many roles we currently have on offer,” said AirAsia’s group chief people and culture officer Varun Bhatia.

He added that AirAsia is continuously hiring with lots of postings on the career website.

The new website was launched as part of AirAsia’s “People First Day”, a regionally celebrated showcase of employee wellbeing, technology programs, as well as learning and development initiatives.

For more information, visit careers.airasia.com