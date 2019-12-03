AirAsia wins world’s leading low-cost airline title

AIRASIA has been named the World’s Leading Low-Cost Airline for the seventh consecutive year at the World Travel Awards (WTA) Grand Final.

AirAsia clinched the top spot in the category after receiving the most number of votes from travellers and industry professionals, well ahead of its competitors. In addition, the airline took home the top award for the World’s Leading Low-Cost Airline Cabin Crew for the third year in a row.

In recognition of the contribution of its cabin crew, the airline was represented by its Group head of Cabin Crew Suhaila Hassan who received both awards for AirAsia.

Suhaila is a long serving employee who has been with the company for over 20 years, starting off as a cabin crew to now leading nearly 6,000 cabin crew across the AirAsia Group.

AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes said, “We are thrilled to be recognised as world champions yet again by industry watchers and the most discerning of travellers. These awards are a testament to our dedication to excellence in air travel. I want to thank our Allstars and cabin crew, who continue to live and breathe our value, which is to be ‘guest-obsessed’. This recognition comes as we renew our commitment to becoming more than an airline, with expanded travel offerings on airasia.com to better deliver value to our guests and meet their ever-growing expectations of us.”

Suhaila said as a small airline two decades ago, with only 30 cabin crew and just two planes operating Malaysian domestic routes, AirAsia has since grown to nearly 6,000 cabin crew from all over the world, hailing from countries including Australia, Brazil, Zambia and the United States.

“We now fly over 90 million guests each year. It’s truly incredible to see how far we’ve come. Despite the rapid growth, our Allstar colleagues have maintained the same passion for service that we had back in the early days, and we are truly humbled that our guests and peers have recognised us for our efforts.”

World Travel Awards founder Graham E Cooke said, “AirAsia continues to set the benchmark for low-cost aviation in Asia and beyond. Its dedication to improving its services remains unrivalled and I am delighted that it has been acknowledged by both the travel trade and the public having been voted ‘World’s Leading Low-Cost Airline 2019’ and ‘World’s Leading Low-Cost Airline Cabin Crew 2019’.”