ALgoBiZZ Bhd has launched its brand new proprietary tax computing software called iBiZZtax Cloud Version

The Malaysian-made software is the first 100% cloud-based system in Southeast Asia.

According to ALgoBiZZ CEO Serene See Aik Lian, the solution was created to cater to the increasing demand of tax professionals who require instant access to client data anywhere, anytime.

“We are proud to be the first in Malaysia and the first in Southeast Asia to create this product. Moving forward, iBiZZtax will be intergrated with other modules such as Secretarial, Accounting and Audit in a single platform,” she said during the product launch at Berjaya Times Square Hotel recently.

iBiZZtax Cloud Version is suitable for various types of small and medium-sized businesses, serving all tax needs. Multiple users can upload tax data remotely through cloud and access the same data from other devices, translating to time savings for users. The software is constantly and continually updated with the latest Malaysian tax law compliance ahead of time before the tax filing period each year.

Among the other key advantages of iBiZZtax Cloud Version are high-level security protection by Dataflex, DigiCert and Microsoft Azure as well as automated backup of users’ data on secure servers with prior year returns stored, accessible to users at any time.

Touted to have a low entry cost and pay-per-use strategy, the software is capable of delivering Tax Return Review Form, Tax Computation, supporting schedules and Statutory Forms, as well as configuration of offline and online push2e-filing modules to the Malaysian IRB e-filing portal.

ALgoBiZZ Berhad states that future updates to the software include the incorporation of the conversion tool, namely the Malaysian Income Tax Reporting System (MITRS).

“This feature will provide an even more seamless experience and service for our clients,” said See.

The offline version of iBiZZtax was launched 12 years ago and was officially endorsed by the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia in 2016.

One of its users, Andrew Tong from Tomax Tax Services Sdn Bhd in Sarawak said he has been using BiZZTAX for nearly 12 years now.

“BiZZTAX is user friendly, up-to-date and has saved us a lot of time preparing income tax computations. Submission of income tax returns is a breeze with a click of a button.”